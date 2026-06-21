Dawgs Humble Utica, 7-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL)

Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NY - The last time the Utica Blue Sox and Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs squared off on Tuesday, Utica ran up 19 runs on the Diamond Dawgs.

Mohawk Valley (11-7) let that stew for approximately four days until Saturday's game, when they held them to one run on seven hits in a 7-1 victory.

Mohawk Valley got the first run of the game on a hard-hit ball by Brodie Freker (George Washington) off the left field wall, scoring Jake Haarde (Fairfield). Freker would come home on a lazy single by Roberto Valdes (St. John's), also scoring Connor Scanlan (Fairfield).

Utica finally got on the board in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Christian Cerone (Millersville), scoring Ethan Madison (Trevecco Nazarene).

Haarde added another run in the seventh, slamming a ball into the center-field bleachers to bring the lead back to three.

Another two runs came in the bottom of the eighth off the bat of Jaden Santiago (Columbia), dribbling into right field. That hit allowed pinch hitter Harssh Ramayanam Venkkat (Brown) and Nolan Colby (Fairfield) to score. Santiago came home two batters later, on a hard-hit ground ball into right field by Haarde.

Matt Kurek (Fairfield) shut down the Blue Sox for the final two innings to pick up the save for Mohawk Valley, while Ali Hood (LaFayette) got the win. Jack McWilliams (Columbia) got the loss for Utica.

The Diamond Dawgs will be back in action on Monday for the first game of a two-game with the Boonville Lumberjacks.







Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 20, 2026

Dawgs Humble Utica, 7-1 - Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs

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