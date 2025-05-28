Athletics Take Advantage of Errors, Passed Balls To Down Dawgs

May 28, 2025 - Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL)

LITTLE FALLS, NY - The Albany Athletics took advantage of five errors and a slew of passed balls to knock off the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, 11-10 in an exhibition game on Wednesday, May 28.

Mohawk Valley got on the board first in the second, thanks to a sacrifice fly to center field by Ethan Pues (Plant City, FL/Warner). The first run of the 2025 season was brought in by Justin Hurd (/SUNY Albany), coming in from third on the deep fly ball to center.

The Athletics would strike back in a big way in the top of the third, thanks to two Mohawk Valley errors - one throwing, one dropped fly ball. Two singles and a sacrifice fly by Matt Maron (Latham, NY/Hudson Valley CC) allowed Albany to put together a six-run third inning on just three hits.

Another error brought home a Diamond Dawg run in the bottom of the inning, as a throwing error by the Albany second baseman brought home John Calabrese (Staten Island, NY/Bucknell).

The Diamond Dawgs clawed back another run on a wild pitch in the fourth, Sean Stoney (Rosedale, NY/Lincoln) cut the lead to two on a high bouncing ball, scoring Pues. Ian Oehlschlaeger (Clifton Park, NY/RPI) tied up the game by bringing Stoney and Matt Mayer home on a 2-RBI single to shallow right field.

Three passed balls by Mohawk Valley pitching in the sixth allowed Albany to get the lead back, scoring Cam Mailloux (Latham, NY/Virginia Wesleyan), PJ Strand (Latham, NY/Marist) and Kyle Brown (Scotia, NY/Brescia). Another wild pitch by Chase Regan (Little Falls, NY/Herkimer) scored ChristiangsTortorici (Schenectady, NY/Houghton).

The Diamond Dawgs clawed almost the entire deficit back, thanks in part to a line-drive, two-RBI single by Oehlschlaeger with two outs in the seventh. However, it was not enough to avoid a ground out to second base to end the game.

Chase Regan got the exhibition loss for Mohawk Valley.

The PGCBL season will begin in earnest for Mohawk Valley back in Little Falls on Thursday night as they take on the Utica Blue Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.







