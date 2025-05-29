Utica Takes Down Mohawk Valley, 11-3

May 29, 2025 - Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL)

LITTLE FALLS, NY - Matt Coella had a good first day at the office on Thursday, scoring four of Utica's 11 runs in an 11-3 over Mohawk Valley in Little Falls.

The Blue Sox (1-0) got on the board first, takng advantage of an error by the Mohawk Valley third baseman. The ball rolled into left field, allowing Vincent Cowdrey (Macomb CC) to score.

After a balk that moved runners to second and third base, Brandon Hauk (St. Thomas Aquinas) would make them pay in the bottom of the inning with a looping ball to left field. That hit would score Ian Oehlschlaeger (RPI) and John Calabrese (Bucknell). Hauk would score two batters later on an RBI single from Ethan Pues (Warner).

Utica tied it up in the second, thanks to RBI singles by Cowdrey and Matt Coella (Lafayette). Another two-run inning by Colella in the third helped the Blue Sox cap off a four-run inning.

Utica added another in the fifth on a sacrifice fly that scored Waldy Rodriguez (NJIT). Three runs in the last three innings would give Trey Eckman (St. Thomas all he would need to shut down the Diamond Dawgs (0-1).

Michael Zitola got the win for Utica, while Brendan Rusnack (Herkimer) got the loss.

Mohawk Valley will be back in action on Friday when they host the Amsterdam Mohawks.







