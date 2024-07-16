David Fletcher, Cal Conley Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

July 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP David Fletcher and INF Cal Conley have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for July 9-14.

Fletcher, 30, set a new career high with 8.2 innings pitched on Saturday, July 13, in the M-Braves' 3-2 walk-off win over the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park. The former Major League infielder was making his 12th career pitching appearance and eighth career start, giving up two runs on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts. It marked the longest outing by an M-Braves starter since Nolan Kingham went 8.2 innings on June 12, 2021, at Biloxi. In seven starts since being transferred to Mississippi on June 2, the knuckleballer is 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA, 15 walks, 13 strikeouts and four quality starts. Fletcher has pitched into the sixth inning in six of seven starts.

Fletcher was acquired by the Atlanta Braves from the LA Angels, along with C Max Stassi, for 1B Eli White and LHP Tyler Thomas on December 8, 2023.

Conley, 24, hit .417 (10-for-24) in six games last week against the Barons at Trustmark Park, with a double, five runs, two walks, seven stolen bases, .462 OBP, and .920 OPS. The Mount Carmel, OH native capped his week by collecting his second career four-hit game, going 4-for-5 with a stolen base on July 9. He tallied three of his seven stolen bases last week in the July 10 game vs. Birmingham. This season, Conley is batting .253 in 71 games with 14 doubles, two home runs, 24 RBI, 36 runs, and 28 stolen bases.

The Atlanta Braves selected Conley in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech.

The M-Braves are off for the All-Star Break and will resume play in a three-game, Friday, July 19-Sunday, July 21, series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:05 pm with coverage starting at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The next homestand for the Mississippi Braves is against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos, July 30 to August 11 at Trustmark Park. Fans can see the most updated list of promotions and order tickets at mississippibraves.com.

