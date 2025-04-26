Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Dallas Trinity FC completes the season sweep against Lexington SC as goals from Tamara Bolt, Sealey Strawn and Allie Thornton lifts Dallas to a 3-1 win at the Cotton Bowl.

