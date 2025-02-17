Dallas Trinity FC Draws Tampa Bay Sun FC, 1-1

February 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (6-3-6, 24 points) and Tampa Bay Sun FC (5-4-6, 21 points) ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. The match at Cotton Bowl Stadium had an attendance of 3,183.

Dallas opened up the scoring in the fourth minute of play as newly-signed Midfielder Lexi Missimo found the back of the net in her club debut. Forward Allie Thorton's provided the assist, her first of the season. Tampa Bay rallied back during the second half of play, as they scored an equalizer in the 50th minute. Dallas won the battle of pass accuracy (77% to 74%).

A DREAM DEBUT

Midfielder Lexi Missimo made her DTFC debut tonight after signing with the club during the Winter Break. The Southlake native and Texas alum opened up the scoring for Dallas in the fourth minute of play, her first in the sunrise maroon and prairie gold.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 6-3-6 (24 points) on the season and sits in second place in the USL Super League standings.

- Fourteen players saw action for Dallas against Tampa Bay.

- Newcomers Lexi Missimo, Tamara Bolt and Deborah Abiodun made their Dallas Trinity FC debut.

- DTFC is now 3-1-4 at home in the 2024/25 season.

- Dallas now has a 1-0-2 record against Tampa Bay this season, drawing 1-1 on Aug. 18 and winning 2-0 on Dec. 8.

COMING UP

Next Up, Dallas Trinity FC will remain at home for their second match of the 2025 Spring Schedule, as they play host to Spokane Zephyr FC. Kick off is set for 4:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 22 from Cotton Bowl Stadium. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On Lexi Missimo scoring in her debut...

"You could not have wrote that script any better, could you? I think that Lexi just has a lot of composure. She's a young player, she's been a top player in the college game, but her composure in the goal is second to none. I think she is gonna bring something really different. We worked really hard with her when the nine drops in to get beyond, and she did that this evening."

Midfielder Lexi Missimo

On scoring in her professional debut...

"I think that was my first touch. I was really nervous before this game. I've been through the national team and college; I've been through all the high levels where the nerves get you, but this one meant more in a way. I'm just glad that I did my job."

