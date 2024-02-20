Dads to Wear 80s, Country, & Scooby-Doo Jerseys

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce three specialty jerseys for the 2024 season that will be auctioned off.

On Friday, April 12th, the Crawdads will throw it back to the 1980s and will wear jerseys that resemble starter jackets.

The 'Dads will have a country weekend as they wear western themed jerseys on Friday, June 7th and Saturday, June 8th. Saturday's game will also feature a post-game country concert by Reed Foley.

The season's final weekend will feature a Scooby-Doo Night with custom jerseys featuring the beloved characters and some villains from the original series.

All auctions will be hosted on MiLB Auctions and will open a week prior to the game date. Auctions will close at 9pm on the game date, with bids in the closing minutes extending the auction by five minutes to allow for counterbidding.

