Cubs Den Team Store Announces 2024 Holiday Sales

SOUTH BEND, IN - Voted best team store in baseball, the Cubs Den Team Store is your holiday shopping destination. Get the best price on a variety of quality items with the Gold Standard service you've come to expect. Plan your holiday shopping with this helpful guide of sales through the end of the year. Most sales are available in-store and online.

HOLIDAY HOURS: The Cubs Den Team Store is open year-round. Off-season hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Closed Sundays. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 28), and Christmas Day (December 25). The Cubs Den will have extended hours November 29 (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) and November 30 (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and will be open Christmas Eve 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Cubs Den will be closed from December 25 through January 2 and will resume regular off-season hours on Friday, January 3.

ONLINE SHOPPING: Fans may shop online. Local fans may select the pickup option at checkout to save shipping charges. Shop online to take advantage of sale prices and pick up at a later date if you are unable to get to the store during the sale. December 19 is the last day to place orders online and be guaranteed delivery by December 24.

NEW RELEASES: Snoopy and the Peanuts gang will return to the Cubs Den along with some new friends for Christmas. A new Peanuts Christmas t-shirt, along with Scooby Doo and Star Wars are expected to arrive in the next few days. Also coming soon is the annual South Bend Cubs Christmas ornament. The popular Under Armour collection is available as well as a new addition to our Baseballism brand collection. But the biggest new arrival will be Ivy! 8" and 14" plush Ivy toys are expected to be in stock mid-November!

HOLIDAY SALES:

November 6 - FLASH SALE: One day only - 50% OFF patriotic caps in our Patriotic Collection. While supplies last. Available in-store and online. Use promo code HONOR at checkout.

November 8-10 - Jersey Sale: 30% off select jerseys in our Jersey Collection. Available in-store and online. Use promo code JERSEY30 at checkout.

November 13 - FLASH SALE: One day only - Fleece blanket $30. Blanket measures 50 x 60". Available in-store and online. No promo code needed. While supplies last.

November 15-17 - Youth and Toddler sale: 30% off youth and toddler apparel and caps. Available in-store and online. Use promo code KIDS24 at checkout.

November 15 - 2025 Kids Club memberships available. Click here to learn more and order online or stop by the Cubs Den to purchase. $30 early bird special. Price increases to $35 April 1, 2025.

November 20 - FLASH SALE: One day only - Adjustable hat sale! ALL adult adjustable caps $20. Youth $15. No exclusions. Available in-store and online. No promo code. Hats will be marked online.

November 22-24 - FREE HOLIDAY ORNAMENT W/ PURCHASE: Purchase any holiday themed t-shirt or sweatshirt and receive 1 of your choice of 5 holiday ornaments. In store and online. No promo code. Ornament must be added to online order before checkout. Previous purchases not eligible for free item.

November 27 - FLASH SALE: One day only - Team Sets $5. While supplies last. Available in-store and online. No promo code.

November 29-30 - BLACK FRIDAY SALE: Follow us on social media for savings details. We also have a special drawing for in-store shoppers only on Friday and Saturday.

November 29 IN-STORE ONLY - With minimum $50 merchandise purchase in-store shoppers can enter to win a free outdoor suite to a 2025 April South Bend Cubs home game. Available redemption dates are April 9,10,22 or 23. Includes up to 16 tickets, hat for every member in your group, one parking pass, and $20 in Cubbie Cash. Does not include food or drink. Winner will be notified by email.

November 30 IN-STORE ONLY - With minimum $25 merchandise purchase in-store shoppers can enter to win $100 in Cubbie Cash good for any purchases inside Four Winds Field. Cubbie cash is not good for parking. Winner will be notified by email.

December 4 - FLASH SALE: One day only - 50% off remaining Silver Hawks caps. Available in-store and online. No promo code.

December 6-8 - STU & IVY SALE: $5 off all mascot plush items. Includes new 8" and 14" Ivy plush, Stu, Los Cabritos goat, and Stu Squishy. Available in-store and online. No promo code. Items will be discounted at checkout.

December 11 - FLASH SALE: One Day Only - 25% off Obvious and Baseballism brand T-shirts. Available in-store and online. No promo code.

December 13-15 - CAP SALE: 30% off all fitted caps. This is our best cap sale! Available in-store and online. Use promo code DEALS at checkout.

December 18 - FLASH SALE: One day only- 50% off all remaining Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Caps. Available in-store and online. No promo code.

December 20-22 - You STILL have shopping to do? (Yea, us too.) Visit us online or stop by the Cubs Den for some last-minute savings. If you remember last year, you already know!

All sales and discounts are subject to changes.

