Cubs Add Advanced Parking Option for Upcoming Season

March 24, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are improving parking at Four Winds Field for 2023 by adding an online pre-reserved option, known as Premium Reserved Parking, and opening all seven lots throughout the entirety of the season to ease traffic flow and make it easier for fans to find parking close to the ballpark.

"We understand parking is at a premium around the stadium and we wanted to create an advanced parking option to make the process as easy as we can for those who can't get the game early to secure a spot," said South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown.

Premium Reserved Parking, located in Lot B, is $13 to reserve in advance online. Reserved spots, which will be limited, will be reserved up until 30 minutes after the scheduled start time of the game. The South Bend Cubs parking management partner this season is LAZ Parking, a company that offers safe and convenient parking in cities all across the United States.

As in years past a shuttle service, presented by TMT Automotive, will be available to fans at every home game. All parking will remain cashless for the South Bend Cubs 2023 season, no cash transactions will be permitted. Last year parking became exclusively cashless in early June as part of an effort to continue to improve the fan experience and make parking easier than ever for game attendees.

