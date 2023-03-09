Crawdads Spring Fling Scheduled for March 18th

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce the promotion of Joey Norris to Director of Ticket Operations and the hiring Mallory High and Alston Robinson as Group Sales Executives.

Norris joined the team in advance of the 2021 season as a Group Sales Executive. With the new Director of Ticket Operations role, he will oversee all ticketing and season tickets.

High comes aboard with prior experience with the Gastonia Grizzlies, the NC State Athletics Marketing and Communications department and, most recently, an internship with Octagon.

Robinson finished his Master's in Business from Lenoir-Rhyne University this past December. He spent two years working with the school's Athletic Department and Marketing and Communications Office. Robinson previously worked for the Crawdads as a game day staff member, serving as a bat boy in high school.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mallory and Alston to the Crawdads team and are excited for Joey to continue to grow in his role here," General Manager Douglas Locascio said.

The Crawdads will open their season on Thursday, April 6th against the Winston-Salem Dash. Single game tickets will go on sale on next Saturday, March 18th, at the Spring Fling. Season tickets and ticket books are on sale now. For more information please call 828-322-3000.

