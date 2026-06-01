Crab Walk Touchdown

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY

Ian Wheeler fights for every inch and comes up with a Louisville TD

#ufl #highlights #touchdown







United Football League Stories from May 31, 2026

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