CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen: Forge Win Semi-Final + CPL Final Preview!

November 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney begin by breaking down Forge FC's win over Atlético Ottawa in the CPL semi-final on Saturday.

They then turn their attention to previewing the upcoming CPL Final, which will see the Hammers visit longtime rivals Cavalry FC at ATCO Field in Calgary on Saturday!

Make sure you tune into that match live on CBC Sports and OneSoccer, with kickoff set for 3 pm ET/1 pm MT.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer. --

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 4, 2024

York United FC Teenage Phenom Shola Jimoh Included in Canada Camp - York United FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.