CPL FINAL REACTION: Atlético Ottawa Win It All in the Snow: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen
Published on November 11, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Atlético Ottawa are champions after a WILD 2025 CPL Final, featuring extra time, a whole lot of snow, and a David Rodriguez 'icicle kick'.
On the final CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen for this season, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney are joined by OneSoccer's Adam Jenkins and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic to recap and react to a truly remarkable night in Ottawa. -- : OneSoccer
