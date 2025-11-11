CPL FINAL REACTION: Atlético Ottawa Win It All in the Snow: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

Published on November 11, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa are champions after a WILD 2025 CPL Final, featuring extra time, a whole lot of snow, and a David Rodriguez 'icicle kick'.

On the final CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen for this season, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney are joined by OneSoccer's Adam Jenkins and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic to recap and react to a truly remarkable night in Ottawa. -- : OneSoccer







