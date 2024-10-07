Courage Ride Home Energy to Clinch Playoff Berth

by Fran Stuchbury

October 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

The North Carolina Courage clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over San Diego Wave FC in front of a season-high 8,496 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday evening. Some proceeds from the game helped support Hurricane Helene victims.

The Courage are now 9-0-2 at home this season, good for fifth place in the NWSL standings with 38 points. Meanwhile, San Diego Wave FC dropped to 5-11-7 for 22 points and 10th place, six points behind the Portland Thorns and Bay FC, the seventh and eighth place squads. The top eight teams make the NWSL postseason.

"I thought it was a good first half; I thought we were a little bit undisciplined in the second half," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas. "Made the game a lot more difficult. Didn't take our chances. They made a few adjustments. The talent that they brought on in the second half changed the game a little bit for them, and we were in desperation mode towards the end. We have to be better in those moments. If we want to be successful, we can't give up silly corners; we can't allow tap-ins. That was our number one focus, don't allow set pieces. It almost came down to bite us with the last couple of chances, but we defended the goal well in the end. I would much rather the game be a little bit more secure there. I thought the first half we were absolutely brilliant. A lot to learn from, but we'll take it, and stage one is complete."

On the big crowd Nahas added, "I thought the energy was really good in the first half, because we gave them something to cheer about. The second half, I think they were fighting it a little bit, and we didn't give them as much to cheer about. They helped us, they willed us through, and obviously when you have over 8,000 people, that's what this stadium should be like every single weekend. So whatever we did to make this happen, then we need to make it happen again.

"It's the reality, we have two more home games. Obviously a lot of it probably had to do with the relief efforts you know and our thoughts and prayers are with the families you know out in the western part of the country. I'll also be remiss if I didn't thank San Diego Wave FC head coach Landon Donovan and his staff and players for wearing the North Carolina shirts in support of us. That shows the type of people that they are and the standard that they have, and I made sure I thanked him before the game. I think that's important: we're all in this together. I felt that the energy was great in the first half, and in the second half we made it difficult for our fans to cheer and we have to be a little bit better in that. But for sure, over 8,000 people helped us get to the finish line."

North Carolina has reached the playoffs in six of seven seasons.

"It's good for the players," added Nahas. "It shows the work that they put in, the staff put in. It hasn't been an easy year. If you look at last year and you look at this year, this year has been difficult, injuries and players in and out. We haven't had a consistent roster all year, and yet we still find ourselves clinching the playoffs. There's a lot of credit to be said about the group. They're a fantastic group to work with. They give us everything. They work for the shirt and they work for each other. They're the ones that have to go out and perform. I think they do it in a real entertaining way. I'm proud of them; I know how hard it's been. It kicks a little bit of relief off and now we can just go enjoy ourselves."

The Courage opened the scoring in the 32nd minute off the foot of forward Aline Gomes, her first ever NWSL goal.

On July 30th North Carolina acquired Gomes from Brazilian club Ferroviaria for an agreed-upon fee and signed the 19-year-old to a guaranteed deal through the 2026 NWSL season plus an option for 2027.

The Courage added to its lead on a goal by midfielder Manaka Matsukubo, her second of the seasonm, in extra time of the first half.

The Wave cut their deficit in half, 2-1, with a goal in the 84th minute by defender Hanna Lundkvist, her second of the season. She is also a member of the Sweden National Team.

San Diego made a push to equal the score towards the end of the game, but the Courage were able to hold on. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy made six saves.

North Carolina's next action is at home Saturday, October 12th vs Angel City FC at 7:30 pm est.

