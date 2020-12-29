Counsell & Malec Added to Stingers 2021 Roster

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that a pair of future University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, Brady Counsell and Sam Malec, have been added to the Stingers roster for the 2021 season. Counsell and Malec bring the roster to eight players total for the 2021 season, joining six returning players announced in previous weeks.

Both players will be joining the Stingers following their senior year of high school this spring, prior to enrolling at the University of Minnesota next fall. Each Northwoods League team is allowed to sign up to (2) high school seniors to their roster each year. The Stingers are no strangers to having high school seniors on the team. Ryan Johnson (Pepperdine University), Eddie Estrada (University of Minnesota) and Sean Dwyer (Florida Gulf Coast University) were all signed by the Stingers to play following their high school careers.

