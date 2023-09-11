Cornielle Wins Final Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Award of Season

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Alexander Cornielle has won the final Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Award of the 2023 season. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers right-hander allowed three hits and walked one over seven scoreless innings against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at home on September 8. Cornielle, who struck out nine in the game, had a no decision, but the Rattlers would beat the Kernels 2-1 with a walkoff victory.

Cornielle, a native of the Dominican Republic, is the third Wisconsin pitcher to win an award in the final weeks of the 2023 season. Edwin Jimenez won the Pitcher of the Week award on July 31. Cameron Wagoner was the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for August.

Cornielle finished the season strong. He allowed two runs and walked four with 25 strikeouts over eighteen innings in his final three starts with the Rattlers.

