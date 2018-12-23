ï»¿ Connor Redmond Returning to Knights - OurSports Central

Connor Redmond Returning to Knights

December 23, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Corvallis Knights News Release

Pitcher Connor RedmondÂ of Cal Poly will return to the Corvallis Knights for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced.

He is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound righty from Danville, Calif., who was a key member of the Knights' 2017 and 2018 WCL championship pitching staffs. He played at De La Salle High.

Redmond earned honorable-mention all-WCL honors in 2018 after going 3-1, 3.32 in 10 total games, with 35 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. He was the winning pitcher in the championship-game victory over Kelowna, allowing just one run and four hits over 6.2 innings.

He was 1-2, 3.72 in 2017, with 22 strikeouts in 29 innings over six appearances. He again excelled in the playoffs, allowing one run over five innings in a non-decision in a win over Yakima Valley, and earned honorable-mention all-WCL honors.

Redmond will be a junior at Cal Poly in 2019. He was 1-2, 6.00 in 12 games in 2018 and went 0-1, 9.64 in seven games as a freshman in 2017. He had 15 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

