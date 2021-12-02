Community First Credit Union to Present Return of Brats, Beer, & Beethoven in 2022

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Brats, Beer, and Beethoven is set to return for the first time since 2019! Community First Credit Union will be the presenting sponsor when the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra takes the field at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday, July 16 at 7:30pm.

"No matter where we go, people ask us about this event," said Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. "It is such a great way to bring people together, under the stars, listening to great music. We want everyone to feel welcome and included and hope to see many new faces as well as our local friends. It is truly memorable and we can't wait to be back on the field again, making music for our families and our full community."

This will be the sixth Brats, Beer, and Beethoven to be held at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The program and the participants in the 2022 event will be announced in May.

Brats, Beer, and Beethoven is a free event with no charge for parking or admission to the stadium. All seating for the event is based on first-come, first-serve availability. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from the concessions stands with fireworks scheduled at the end of the night.

