Comets Welcome Back Defensive Star Guerrero Pino

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The reigning Eastern Conference Champion Kansas City Comets made a big splash in the free agent market today by announcing the signing of MASL eight-year veteran defender and UMKC alum Guerrero Pino to a contract. The new deal returns Pino to the team he began his MASL career with in 2016. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Parral, Mexico native spent the past six seasons with San Diego following a pair of campaigns with the Comets in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In 40 games with the Comets, he posted career-highs in goals and points with 22 and 35 respectively.

In his time with the UMKC Roos, Pino was named the team MVP during his freshman and sophomore years, and he looks forward to his homecoming back to Missouri.

"I am really happy and excited to be back to the team that I started my indoor career with. The Comets have always been special for me," Pino said.

The Comets came one game short of the Ron Newman Cup Championship last season and have added Pino to a defense that gave up the second-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. That may be the step head coach Stefan Stokic needs.

Stokic said, "As an organization, this is a big signing for us. Adding a player of his experience, quality, and leadership gets us one more step closer to a championship. We are expecting a lot from him."

Pino is ready to do his part.

"I look forward to playing and contributing to the team. They had a great season last year and I would like to help the team make another championship series and win the MASL Ron Newman Cup," he said.

He has had the experience of winning the Cup and wants to bring that to the fans at Cable Dahmer Arena. He continued, "I will try to contribute as much as I can to the team and in the locker room. I won two championships with the Sockers, and I would love to bring that experience to the team and achieve more rings with the Comets."

The run for the Ron Newman Cup begins in November and Comets fans can lock in their seat to every home game today by visiting www.kccomets.com/2024-24-season-tickets.

