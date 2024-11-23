Comets Welcome a Rookie, Re-Sign Two Defenders

The Comets have bolstered their back line by signing a trio of defenders on one-year contracts for the 2024-25 season. Erik Pereira returns to the Comets for his second season with the team, joined by rookie Nathan Durdle and the re-signing of Chase Peterson. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Pereira returns to the Comets for his second season with the team, third in the MASL. The Comets went 5-1 with Pereira in the lineup last season after making his Comets debut in a 9-7 road win over the Texas Outlaws. He later helped the Comets beat the Milwaukee Wave in last season's Eastern Conference Finals, featuring in both unforgettable games.

"We are excited to have Erik back," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "He was a consistent part of our team down the stretch and into the playoffs last year and we are excited to have him working with our other defenders."

The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil native also spent time with Iowa Raptors FC in MASL2, tallying a goal and assist in four games. Pereira spent his rookie MASL campaign with the St. Louis Ambush, where he made five appearances after playing collegiately at Waldorf University and Young Harris College.

One other defender who will work with Pereira is Nathan Durdle, who has signed his first MASL contract out of Columbia College, following the footsteps of fellow Columbia alumni Nicolau Neto and Lesia Thetsane. Durdle helped the Cougars to conference championships his first two seasons, including his freshman year when he started 20 games and helped Columbia to a 23-game winning streak before falling in the NAIA National Tournament Semifinals. He later earned a spot on the National Championship All-Tournament Team in 2021.

Stokic sees a lot of potential in Durdle, who played five seasons at Columbia under former Comet John Klein, "Nathan will be a great addition to our team. He's strong, smart, and could be a good player in the indoor game for a while to come."

The Columbia, MO native excelled in his fifth season with Columbia to earn All-Conference First Team honors, wrapping up his career with 20 goals and 13 assists in 93 games. Durdle helped Rock Bridge High School to a third-place finish in the State Tournament in his sophomore year and was named All-State Honorable Mention in his senior year.

Chase Peterson returns to the Eastern Conference champions for his sophomore campaign. Peterson helped the Comets to a 5-1 record when he played last season, making his MASL debut on home turf in a 6-4 victory over St. Louis.

"Very excited to have our local guy, Chase Peterson back with the squad this year," Stokic said of Peterson, who helped Platte County High School to a second-place finish as a senior and was named All-State Second Team. "Chase is young and energetic, and he brings all of that into the team each and every day."

In addition to his contributions to the Comets, Peterson tallied three assists in four games last season in M2 action with Iowa Raptors FC. Before joining the Comets, Peterson played 23 matches across three seasons at Park University.

All three have been hard at work throughout preseason and could get their first shifts of the season in the opening weekend of action, starting on Black Friday away to the St. Louis Ambush before the Comets' Home Opener on Sunday, December 1. Visit kccomets.com/tickets to reserve your seat while tickets last.

