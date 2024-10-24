Comets Sign Free Agent Midfielder Marcel Berry

October 24, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The reigning Eastern Conference Champion Comets have made another big signing from the free agent pool in welcoming forward Marcel Berry to the team after he spent the last three seasons in St. Louis. Per team and league policies, the terms of the new three-year agreement with the Comets were not disclosed.

Sports analysts have long said that one cannot coach speed, and that trait is exactly what excites Comets' head coach Stefan Stokic about the addition of Berry to the squad.

"We are very excited to have Berry as part of the KC Comets. With the addition of Berry, we are adding more speed in the midfield and in transition. I can't wait to see him in our culture and environment and watch him grow," said Stokic.

Berry has played 79 games through his first four years in the MASL. He joined the league in 2019 with the Harrisburg Heat before departing for the Ambush the following season. He has averaged a bit over 0.5 points per game with 40 points on 18 goals and 22 assists.

On a team that won six straight games to finish the regular season in 2023-24 before going on to represent the Eastern Conference in the Ron Newman Cup Finals, Berry is looking to be the piece that brings the Cup to Cable Dahmer Arena.

He said, "I'm also looking forward to playing with this talented group of guys. I've played with or against most of the team for years, and after seeing how much success the team had last year, I'm hoping to bring the spark this team needs to get back to the Finals and bring home a trophy to KC."

When speaking about the fans at Cable Dahmer Arena, Berry is looking forward to suiting up for the home team on the blue turf.

"I'm super excited to be joining the Comets. After battling for years against the vibrant home atmosphere here in KC, I'm excited to have the crowd behind me," Berry said.

