Comets Set for Home Opener on Sunday

The Eastern Conference champions return to Cable Dahmer Arena for their 2024-25 Home Opener as the Comets host Show-Me-State foes, the St. Louis Ambush.

The Comets took the season's opening game on Friday in St. Louis, cruising to an 8-3 victory. Phillip Ejimadu made 15 saves on 18 shots faced to earn his first-ever MASL win. Leo Acosta also had a fantastic four-point night with two goals and two assists, the most points he's tallied in a game in his young career.

With one win in the bag, the Comets need to win two of the remaining four I-70 Series games to claim the I-70 Series Trophy, presented by Wana. After Sunday, both teams will play another home-and-home series at the end of December before concluding the series at Cable Dahmer Arena on February 16.

KC dominated Friday's season kick-off with some new faces joining the fun. Former Ambush midfielder Marcel Berry returned to his old turf to score and assist once. Lesia Thetsane reintroduced himself to the Comets with a laser to the top corner.

The Comets took last season's I-70 Series with a 5-1 series victory. They have won six straight over the Ambush on home turf, last losing in April 2022. The Ambush came close to a road upset last year after turning a four-goal deficit to a one-goal lead, but a late Lucas Sousa equalizer allowed Zach Reget to win it in overtime.

The Ambush enter the second game of the season looking to find a way past the Comets defense. They outshot the Comets 24-19 in Game 1, but managed just three goals after falling behind 5-0.

Sunday's visitors will look to make forward Franck Tayou more effective. The four-time league MVP was held to just one shot in his Ambush debut. STL did get quality production from newly signed midfielder Julio Varela, who scored twice in his Ambush debut.

Tickets for Sunday's Home Opener are limited but still available at www.kccomets.com/tickets. After Sunday, the Comets will be back on the road next Saturday to visit the Milwaukee Wave.

