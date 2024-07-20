Comets Re-Sign Forward Jacob Garza

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Today, MASL Eastern Conference Champion Kansas City Comets have announced the signing Parkville, MO native Jacob Garza to a new contract. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal with the midfielder were not disclosed.

The forward appeared in 10 regular-season games plus an additional five in the playoffs for the Comets. He increased his games played, points, and shots totals over his rookie season with the club.

"We are excited to have Jacob back. He is young and hungry to play. He works very hard, wants to win, and we need more players like him."

