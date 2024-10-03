Comets Announce Home Opener Date

October 3, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets have announced their Home Opener Date will be Sunday, December 1st at 4pm CT at Cable Dahmer Arena. The opponent has yet to be announced. With the 2024/25 MASL Regular Season just around the corner Comets fans across the region are eagerly awaiting the big home opener. Following a second place finish in the MASL last year, and as the reigning Eastern Division Champions, The Comets look to follow their historic season with an improvement on last year's finish by winning the Ron Newman Cup Championship and bringing back the 1st place trophy to Kansas City for the first time in over a decade. Single game tickets will be released for sale after the full schedule has been announced. You can reserve your spot at Cable Dahmer Arena by becoming a Season Ticket Holder today.

