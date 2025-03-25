Columbus Lions Remain Undefeated After Facing Longtime Foe

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League is scheduled to kicked off Week 3 this past weekend. With spring in full effect fans returned to watch arena football and the week 3 double header did not disappoint.See below for full recap and our players of the week.

Week 3 Recap:

Carolina Cobras (1-1) 0 vs. Columbus Lions (2-0) 25

The first match of week 3 pinned two classic NAL teams the Columbus Lions who entered the game (1-0) and the Carolina Cobras (1-0). Like a time machine the Columbus Lions game played in the same fashion fans remember it was a defensive slugfest, low scoring, but filled with major plays that determined the game. The Lions defended their home turf blowing out the Carolina Cobras 25-0, the Cobras had their first scoreless game in team history. The win puts the Columbus Lions at the top of the American Division standings.

Wheeling Miners (0-3) 13 vs. Shreveport Rouxgaroux (1-1) 20

It was Saturday Night Lights in Shreveport as the Rouxgaroux hosted their second home game of the season as two new NAL Teams got to enter the ring against each other for the first time. The Wheeling Miners who entered the game (0-2) in search of their first victory, the Miner did enter the game with a number of injuries from previous games including losing their starting quarterback. Despite adversity it was a close game but Shreveport came out on top 20-13 getting their first NAL victory of the season.

Week 3 Players of the Week:

Offensive Player of the Week: QB. Marcus Brooks, Columbus Lions

14 Completions for 152 Yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week: DL. Deandre Brown, Columbus Lions

Five Tackles and Two Sacks.

Special Teams Player of the Week: KR. Damon Stokes, Carolina Cobras

Three Kick Returns, 59 Returns Yards, 19 (avg) yards per return.

