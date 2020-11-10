Columbia Fireflies Issue Statement on Affiliation Change

The Columbia Fireflies will have a new Major League affiliate from 2021 forward. The team's new affiliate will be announced at a later date.

The New York Mets today announced that three of their four affiliates, moving forward, will be in the state of New York (Syracuse, Binghamton and Brooklyn) and the fourth will be at their Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida. As part of Major League Baseball's ongoing restructuring of Minor League Baseball, Major League teams have placed a heightened emphasis on the geography of their affiliates.

Segra Park, voted both the 2016 Ballpark Digest Ballpark of the Year and the Ballpark of the Decade for the 2010s, is one of the top facilities in all of Minor League Baseball and is assured of a place in the revamped Minor League system.

The Fireflies would like to thank the New York Mets for more than a dozen years of affiliation between Savannah and Columbia, with highlights including five playoff appearances, the 2013 South Atlantic League Championship and our first homegrown player in Spring Valley High School / South Carolina outfielder, Gene Cone. Our Mets affiliation also brought us players like two-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL Rookie of the Year Jacob DeGrom, Steven Matz, Dominic Smith and Andrés Giménez.

The Fireflies look forward to announcing our new Major League Baseball affiliate in the coming weeks.

