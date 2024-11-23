Cole Tucker Announces Retirement

November 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders receiver Cole Tucker has announced his retirement from football.

"I would like to thank the Calgary Stampeders organization for giving me the opportunity to play professional football," said Tucker. "I've loved my time in Calgary and wouldn't trade it for the world. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, trainers and everyone behind the scenes for making my time here so memorable."

"We thank Cole for his time in Calgary," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "Cole will be successful in whatever field he chooses. We wish him nothing but the best of luck in the future."

Tucker played 26 regular-season games over two seasons with the Stampeders and had 34 receptions for 348 yards and one touchdown. The Northern Illinois product also appeared in one playoff game and had two catches for 13 yards.

