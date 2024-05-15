Cleveland Monsters Official Fan Guide for North Division Finals

May 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters continue their 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs run with the North Division Finals against the Syracuse Crunch with Game 1 presented by Goodwill starting on Thursday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Game 2 will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 1:00 p.m. before the series moves to Syracuse.

2024 MONSTERS CALDER CUP NORTH DIVISION FINALS SCHEDULE

GAME DATE TIME LOCATION

Game 1 Thursday, May 16 7:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game 2 Saturday, May 18 1:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game 3 Wednesday, May 22 7:00 p.m. Upstate Medical University Arena

*Game 4 Friday, May 24 7:00 p.m. Upstate Medical University Arena

*Game 5 Sunday, May 26 3:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

*if necessary

WHERE TO WATCH: BROADCAST & WATCH PARTIES

Fans can catch all the 2024 Calder Cup Playoff action through AHLTV and listen to each game on Fox Sports 1350 "The Gambler". Additionally, Game 1 will be broadcast on television through Bally Sports Great Lakes. The Monsters will also host Watch Parties for fans to join every away game with raffles, giveaways and a playoff atmosphere. If necessary, the Watch Party for Game 4 will be held at Pioneer where reservations are encouraged to ensure the most seats for Monsters fans. Fans can call Pioneer Cleveland at (216) 998-5355 and mention the Monsters Watch Party to make their reservation. For the most up to date information on Watch Party locations, visit clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.

GAME DATE TIME WATCH PARTY LOCATION

Game 3 Wednesday, May 22 7:00 p.m. Main Event Avon

35605 Chester Road

Avon, OH 44011

*Game 4 Friday, May 24 7:00 p.m. Pioneer

2407 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

*if necessary

FEAR THE DEPTHS: GIVEAWAYS AND CENTER ICE PROMOTIONS

The first 5,000 fans to Game 1 on Thursday, May 16, will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio and a rally towel courtesy of truenorth.

The first 5,000 fans to Game 2 on Saturday, May 18, will receive a Monsters playoff rally towel courtesy of The May and the first 5,000 fans to Game 5 on Sunday, May 26, will also receive a playoff themed rally towel.

Fans can pick up apparel and novelties from the 2024 Monsters Playoff Collection at Center Ice, the Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. Shop the collection inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse or online at MonstersTeamShop.com. This collection features Short Sleeve Tees, Long Sleeve Tees, Hoodies, Hats and more. When the Monsters hit the ice for Games 1 and 2, fans who spend $75 or more at Center Ice will receive a $15 gift card as the Item of the Game while supplies last.

MONSTERS PLAYOFF TICKET GUIDE

Fans have several ways to catch Monsters playoff action including purchasing single game tickets for Home Playoffs games through clevelandmonsters.com. Fans can dive in "The Deep End" located on the south end of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the Monsters attack twice housing the most fearsome fans in the league. Spanning sections 112-116 and M112-M116, The Deep End will feature a new look and all fans seated in the section will receive themed thundersticks. To learn more about The Deep End and purchase tickets, click HERE.

Additionally, fans who sign up for a 2024-25 Monsters Hockey Club membership will receive the next Monsters home playoff game for FREE.

BRING THE PLAYOFFS HOME WITH A MONSTERS FAN KIT

Fans will be able to bring the excitement of the Calder Cup Playoffs to their own house with a special Monsters Fan Kit. Each kit will contain a Fear the Depths flag, player poster and replica of the Countdown to the Cup dasherboard, a fan-favorite tradition in which the players cross of a number after a playoff win. Fan Kits are available HERE with a $14 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation. Fan kits must be picked up in person at either an official Monsters Playoff Watch Party or a Monsters Home Playoff Game. Simply show proof of purchase in the form of an e-mail receipt to pick up your Fan Kit.

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

The Monsters will spotlight local organizations throughout the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with the North Division Finals focusing on A Special Wish, a non-profit that is dedicated to granting the wishes of children between birth and 20 years of age who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. To date, A Special Wish NEO has granted over 200 wishes for local children. Along with granting wishes, A Special Wish NEO also has a Sparkles of Joy program which provides families with a local inpatient and outpatient support system, as well as VIP experiences which help the entire family unit create positive, life-long memories.

Representatives from A Special Wish will be present at the Game 3 watch party at Main Event Avon and will be the beneficiary of the away games 50/50 raffles. The Monsters will open a special, extended 50/50 raffle for Games 3 and 4 that fans can enter at the Watch Parties or online HERE starting at noon on Tuesday, May 21. Additionally, if fans would like to support A Special Wish through a wish list of items for children and adults with the program, please check.

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594.

