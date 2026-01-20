Clark Cup MVP Lined up against His Ex-Teammates in His NCAA Debut
Published on January 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026
- Veeti Louhivaara Named USHL Goaltender of the Week - Chicago Steel
- Luke Garry Takes Weekly Honor Second Time this Month - Sioux City Musketeers
- Garry, Cerny, Louhivaara Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Gavin Katz Leads the Gamblers' to a Weekend against the Lumberjacks - Green Bay Gamblers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.