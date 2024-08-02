City of Tukwila Declares August 4, 2024 as Seattle Seawolves Community Pride Day

Tukwila, WA - The City of Tukwila is thrilled to officially declare Sunday, August 4, 2024, as Seattle Seawolves Community Pride Day. This proclamation honors the remarkable achievements of the Seattle Seawolves, who have made Starfire Sports Complex and the City of Tukwila their home since their inception in Major League Rugby (MLR).

Since their debut in 2018, the Seawolves have become a beacon of success in the rugby world. The team has clinched two back to back MLR championships in 2018 and 2019, and has secured a playoff spot in every season except one, demonstrating consistent excellence and a strong commitment to the sport. Their impressive track record has not only garnered respect on the field but has also forged a deep bond with the local community.

In recognition of their achievements and their role in bringing pride to Tukwila, Mayor Thomas McLeod will officially declare August 4 as Seattle Seawolves Community Pride Day. The day will be celebrated as the Seawolves take on the New England Freejacks on neutral ground at SnapDragon stadium in San Diego at 1pm PT. You can watch the match and support the Seawolves on Fox or one of the many watch parties happening locally. See here for more details on watch parties; https://seawolves.rugby/news/championship-watch-party-locations/

Mayor Thomas McLeod expressed his enthusiasm about the declaration, stating, "The City of Tukwila is proud to be the home of the Seattle Seawolves. We love our Seawolves in Tukwila and wish them success this weekend in the Major League Rugby final. Champions call Tukwila Home!"

The Seattle Seawolves have not only showcased their talent on the rugby field but have also actively contributed to the community spirit of Tukwila. Their presence has fostered a sense of camaraderie and pride among local residents, and the City of Tukwila is excited to celebrate their achievements and support them in their quest for further success.

