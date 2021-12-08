Christmas in the Sky Set to Light up HODGETOWN on December 17

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN are excited to announce, "Christmas In The Sky", a holiday themed fireworks show presented by Fairly Group and Occunet. Amarillo's final fireworks show of the year will take place on Friday, December 17 and is slated to be the largest fireworks event in the history of HODGETOWN.

The gates at HODGETOWN will open at 6:15 p.m. with the fireworks show starting at 7. This special event will kick off the holiday season with milk and cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carolers, and a special appearance from Santa, of course.

"What better way to celebrate Christmas than to light up the sky together, in celebration of the gift of Christmas," said Alex Fairly, CEO of Fairly Group. "This show will be visible from miles away - as was the star of Christmas. So, whether you're at HODGETOWN sipping hot chocolate with us, or elsewhere Amarillo, we hope you'll join us."

"We are beyond excited to partner with the Fairly Group and Occunet to create this magical holiday event for our community," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "HODGETOWN provides the perfect setting in the heart of downtown Amarillo for our community to gather during this special time of year while making lasting memories with their families. We are so grateful to Fairly Group and Occunet for providing this amazing gift to our community."

Along with fireworks and holiday themed treats, Northside Toy Drive will be in attendance collecting presents to help spread cheer to kids in Amarillo this holiday season from those who wish to donate.

Christmas In the Sky will be a free general admission event for the public with no way to secure a reserved seat in the HODGETOWN seating bowl in advance. Guests will be subject to all stadium policies including only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags being permitted.

For questions, please contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at (806)-803-7762.

