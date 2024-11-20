Chinooks Welcome Winship to Front Office

November 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Menomonee Falls, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are thrilled to announce Joey Winship as the team's new Director of Marketing. Winship, a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, brings an impressive mix of creativity, leadership, and passion for the sports and entertainment industry to the organization.

Winship's career journey has been defined by a dedication to innovation and excellence. He is HubSpot Social Media certified and has honed his expertise in creative content production, client relations, and digital marketing strategy through his experiences as a freelance videographer and creative specialist. At Social Drip in Brookfield, Winship led a team of graphic designers and video editors, executing campaigns for 12 clients with exceptional precision and creativity. His work has generated over 25 million views across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, demonstrating his knack for crafting compelling and shareable content.

"Joey's energy and marketing acumen make him a tremendous addition to the Chinooks family," said Arie Bankston, Assistant General Manager of the Lakeshore Chinooks. "His vision and drive will enhance the team's brand presence and fan engagement, both in the community and online."

When not crafting innovative campaigns, Joey enjoys playing golf, following the NBA, and discovering new music.

The Lakeshore Chinooks are part of the prestigious Northwoods League, a summer collegiate baseball league known for producing top-tier talent and providing memorable fan experiences. With Joey's leadership in marketing, the Chinooks are poised for another exciting season in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 20, 2024

Chinooks Welcome Winship to Front Office - Lakeshore Chinooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.