Chilean Powerhouse Colo-Colo Added to the Women's Cup Field

(Racing Louisville FC)

The 15-time Chilean league champions Colo-Colo will be the fourth team in The Women's Cup's Louisville field this summer, the tournament announced Tuesday.

Colo-Colo joins host Racing Louisville, Italian giant Juventus and Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras in the tournament set for Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 at Lynn Family Stadium.

It was previously announced that the Kansas City Current and CPKC Stadium will host the second TWC USA event following the Louisville tournament, with both tournaments featuring a $100,000 prize pool.

"We are honored to have Colo-Colo as the first Chilean Team to play in The Women's Cup," said J.P. Reynal, CEO of The Women's Cup. "Women's soccer has seen exponential growth in South America and having two of the best teams in the region participating in this year's tournament is proof they can compete with the top teams from Europe and the United States."

"We are pleased to be considered in this important championship for women's soccer and very proud that Colo-Colo is one of the most important exponents of this discipline in Chile," said Enzo Caszely, president of women's football at Colo-Colo. "As a club, we have been pioneers in its professionalization at a national level, and this instance is proof of it."

Racing Louisville and Palmeiras will play at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, following the first semifinal between Juventus and Colo-Colo that kicks off at 5 p.m. The winners of those two games will play in the final at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, with the third-place game set to kick off at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at TheWomensCup.world and RacingLouFC.com.

Like Palmeiras, Colo-Colo Femenino has won the Copa Libertadores, claiming the 2012 title as the champion of South America - the first for a non-Brazilian side. Chilean national team legend Yanara Aedo is currently the Chilean Campeonato Nacional Fútbol Femenino's leading scorer, leading an undefeated Colo-Colo.

The August edition of The Women's Cup follows February's TWC event in Calí, Colombia, that featured Racing Louisville and reigning NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC against Colombian powers América de Cali and Deportivo Cali. Gotham topped Racing in the TWC Colombia final.

It was the third time Racing has appeared in a TWC final, having claimed the inaugural TWC trophy with a final win over Bayern Munich in 2021 in Louisville before falling to Seattle's OL Reign in the 2022 final at Lynn Family Stadium.

