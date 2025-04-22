CHIHUAHUA Tricampeones!!: Savage Defeats the Sockers AGAIN: MASL Monday

April 22, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

MASL Monday wraps up the MASL season with the Chihuahua Savage defeating the San Diego Sockers to win their third straight MASL Ron Newman Cup. How did the Savage achieve this? Alex and Phil welcome Texas Outlaw head coach Eddie Puskarich, who breaks it all down. We also discuss Corner Sport Arena and whether the arena provides an unfair advantage for the Savage. Enjoy the complete Ron Newman Cup final breakdown on the final MASL Monday of the season!ÃÂ

