Chicago Steel Forward Michael Hage Comments Prior the to 2024 NHL Draft

June 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Projected as a first-round NHL Draft pick, forward Michael Hage talks about his experience playing for the Chicago Steel and in the USHL.

