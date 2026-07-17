Steel Announce Regular Season Game Times

Published on July 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel, in coordination with the United States Hockey League, released all game times for the 2026-2027 regular season schedule on Friday.

Chicago's inaugural home opener is scheduled to take place at 6:00 pm CT on Saturday, October 3 against Green Bay. The 2026-2027 season will be the team's first season playing at USG Arena at Blackhawks Ice Center presented by Fifth Third Bank on Chicago's west side.

The Steel will open the 2026-2027 season at the USHL Fall Classic, which will take place at USG Arena, with a pair of 7:00 pm contests against opponents to be announced soon.

All Friday home games are set for 7:00 pm with Saturdays primarily scheduled for 6:00 pm. Eleven of the team's 14 Saturday home games are scheduled for 6:00 pm with three scheduled for 3:00 pm, starting with a Saturday, October 10 matchup with Muskegon.

October 10 is the first of two opportunities for hockey fans to catch both the Steel and Chicago Blackhawks on the same day, with the Steel game at 3:00 pm preceding the Blackhawks and Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes at 6:00 pm at United Center, just two blocks north of Blackhawks Ice Center.

Later in the season, the Steel will host Green Bay on Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 pm before the Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche at 5:30 pm at United Center.

Chicago has four Sunday home games on its docket, all with afternoon start times for all, three at 2:00 pm and one a 3:00 pm contest.

Chicago will host a Thanksgiving Eve matchup for the first time since 2015, squaring off against Madison on Wednesday, November 25 at 7:00 pm.

The regular season will conclude with three games in three days, opening against Cedar Rapids at home on Thursday, April 1 at 7:00 pm. The Steel will close out its inaugural season on Saturday, April 3 at 6:00 pm against Muskegon.

Season ticket memberships for the Chicago Steel's inaugural 2026-2027 season at USG Arena are on sale now and start at just $15 per game.

Group tickets and premium seating will go on sale on Monday, July 27.

Theme nights and giveaways will be announced soon, prior to single-game tickets being made available for purchase.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2026

Steel Announce Regular Season Game Times - Chicago Steel

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