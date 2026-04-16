Chicago Hounds Go Top of the Table After Historic First Sunday Night Rugby: MLR 2026

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







First Sunday Night Rugby in MLR history. First place on the table. Not a bad night at SeatGeek Stadium. @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR took care of @LegionRugby and climbed to the top of the standings under the ESPN2 lights.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 15, 2026

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