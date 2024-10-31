Chicago Fire FC II Midfielder David Poreba Named 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player Presented by adidas

October 31, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that midfielder David Poreba was named 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player presented by adidas.

Poreba, 21, earned the accolade in his first season with Chicago Fire FC II, during which he also earned 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot honors and was named to the league's Best XI. Poreba is the first Fire II player to win multiple MLS NEXT Pro yearly awards and the first to earn MVP and Best XI honors since the team's inception in 2022.

A native of Lake Zurich, Ill., Poreba joined the Club in January on loan from Polish club Stal Mielec. Prior to his return to Chicago, Poreba was a member of Crown Legacy for the majority of 2023, during which he started 27 of the 29 matches in which he played. Poreba more than tripled his single-season career-high six goals from the prior season in his first full campaign with Chicago Fire FC II, scoring a league-leading 18 goals.

In his first season with Chicago, Poreba regularly trained with the First Team and joined the squad on four Short-Term Agreements during the MLS regular season and Leagues Cup 2024.

At the amateur level, Poreba began his playing career with the Chicago Fire Academy. Shortly after, Poreba became a member of the Chicago FC United Academy. Following his time in the United States, Poreba joined Polish side Stal Mielec as a member of their reserve team. He made two appearances for their first team, before joining Crown Legacy FC on loan in December of 2022.

