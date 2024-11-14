Chattanooga Football Club Signs Former Premier League Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović

November 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed former Premier League goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović to a one-year contract until the end of the 2025 season, pending league approval.

The 40-year-old last played for Major League Soccer (MLS) side LAFC during the 2023 season. Jakupović will bring invaluable experience to Chattanooga FC's squad and will be a key member in helping the development of young talent inside and outside of the dressing room.

"I have had the opportunity to get to know Eldin very well over the last few months," said Sebastian Giraldo, Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director. "He is an outstanding, value-oriented person who brings experience that continues to show our ambition and objectives here at CFC. He will be integral in helping us achieve our championship objectives and helping lead our younger athletes in their professional development."

Chris Nugent, Chattanooga FC Head Coach said: "He's a high-level goalkeeper. He will bring a high level of leadership to the squad, both as a communicator and by example. He will also bring a high level of professionalism to the team, something that got him to the top level and kept him there for an incredible amount of time. He will be a great role model for some of our younger players as well. That will only raise our professionalism and will show our players what it takes to reach the very highest level of the game. Having someone who can raise us all is important, and he's going to be one of those types of individuals."

Jakupović expressed his excitement upon joining Chattanooga Football Club for the 2025 season in what will be the club's second year competing in MLS NEXT Pro.

"It's an incredible honor and a motivating factor to perform at my best," said Jakupović. "Representing a historic club with loyal fans like CFC inspires me to achieve big goals with the club. Joining a club with such a strong culture and community is really exciting for me."

Among his many achievements, Jakupović is an FA Cup winner (with Leicester City) and Russian Cup winner (Lokomotiv Moscow). He made one appearance with the Switzerland national team and was part of the squad that competed in the UEFA EURO 2008 finals.

A dual citizen of Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jakupović represented Switzerland from the U-18 level through to the senior team.

His former clubs include Grasshopper Club Zurich, FC Thun, where he made six UEFA Champions League starts, Lokomotiv Moscow, Olympiakos Volou, Aris Thessaloniki, Hull City, Leyton Orient, Leicester City, Everton and LAFC.

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Eldin Jakupović

Pronunciation: L-Dean Yaku-PO-vich

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Date Of Birth: October 2 1984

Age: 40

Birthplace: Kozarac, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Citizenship: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović to a one-year deal.

