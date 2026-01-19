Chattanooga Football Club Re-Signs Forward Yuval Cohen

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga Football Club forward Yuval Cohen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed forward Yuval Cohen to a one-year contract, pending federation and league approval.

Cohen joined CFC in August of last year and made six league starts and one playoff start. He scored his first goal for the club on Decision Day, the final matchweek of the regular season, against rivals Atlanta United 2.

Cohen, originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, played for Inter Miami CF II during the 2024 and 2025 seasons as an Inter Miami CF Academy player before signing his first professional contract with CFC near the end of the 2025 season.

"We love Yuvi here and he proved to be a great fit," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He was a key addition on our playoff run and being crowned Southeast Division Champions. We got to see some of the magic last season but not all of it. He is capable of so much and as long as he continues to develop, we will see a lot of special moments."

"Yuvi's been on our radar for a long time," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We were fortunate enough to get him in later on last season, and he made a big impact and not just with goals. He presses well and holds up the ball well. His training habits and understanding of the game is huge, so I'm excited for him to get a full preseason with this team and be in the team with another level of player, which will bring out more goals and assists from him."

Name: Yuval Cohen

Pronunciation: You-VAHL KOH-in

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: November 11, 2005

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Citizenship: USA and Israel

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs Yuval Cohen to a one-year contract.

