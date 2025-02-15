Chattanooga FC Remains Unbeaten in 2025 Preseason

February 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC react after Keegan Ancelin's goal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club drew 1-1 with One Knox SC at Finley Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the club's third match of the 2025 preseason.

Dani Fernandez opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half, however new signing Keegan Ancelin equalized for Chattanooga FC and scored his first goal as a professional in the 67th minute with a cool and calm finish.

Chattanooga FC remains unbeaten in the 2025 preseason after opening victories over Atlanta United and Birmingham Legion.

Head Coach Chris Nugent found plenty of positives from the result.

"It was good to get some adversity now-I felt we had more adversity today than we had in the previous two matches," said Nugent in his post-match press conference.

"We had some difficulties in our build-up play and in our press and with some of the ideas and solutions that they had. It's always great to win preseason games, but getting tested was important, so to have that was huge. We made some good changes and the players on the field adjusted well. The substitutes came in and impacted the game, which is what you want. We tweaked and adjusted the style of pressing and we didn't always get it right, but it was there, so those are positives. There's plenty to work on and there were also a lot of things that went well, so that's a win-win in preseason."

Chattanooga's preseason action continues on Saturday, February 22 when the club hosts the UNC Tar Heels men's soccer team. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Get your tickets for the match here.

Box Score

Chattanooga FC - One Knox SC

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Final score:

CFC: 1 (xG: 1.53)

KNOX: 1 (xG 1.33)

Scoring summary:

50': Dani Fernandez - KNOX

67': Keegan Ancelin - CFC

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Ethan Dudley, Tate Robertson, Nick Mendonca, Callum Watson, Robert Screen, Minjae Kwak, Ameziane Sid Mohand, Keegan Ancelin

Substitutes: Michael Barrueta, J.P. Philpot, Logan Brown, Steeve Louis Jean, Alex McGrath, Darwin Ortiz, Daniel Mangarov, Jesus Ibarra, Markus Naglestad

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

KNOX starters: Sean Lewis, Jordan Skelton (C), Scott McLeod, Abel Caputo, Babacar Diene, Giovanni Calixtro, Callum Johnson, Mikkel Goling, Stewart Richie, Javheim Omario Brown, Trialist

Substitutes: Johan Garibay, James Thomas, Sivert Haugli, Angelo Kelly, Dani Fernandez, Stavaros Zarokostas, Kimarni Smith, Nicola Rosamilia

Head Coach: Ian Fuller

