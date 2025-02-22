Chattanooga FC Edges UNC Tar Heels to Remain Unbeaten in Preseason

February 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC reacts after Tate Robertson's goal

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC reacts after Tate Robertson's goal(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club defeated the University of North Carolina Tar Heels men's soccer team 1-0 at Finley Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the club's fourth match of the 2025 preseason.

Tate Robertson scored his first goal for the club in the 33rd minute after some intricate build-up play from a CFC free-kick. It represented the first time CFC scored the opening goal of a match this preseason.

Head Coach Chris Nugent made two changes from the side that started against One Knox last Saturday, with captain Alex McGrath and Jesus Ibarra coming in for Robert Screen and Minjae Kwak.

Eldin Jakupović made a crucial kick-save from point-blank range in the 58th minute to maintain and ultimately help CFC secure the victory.

"It was a good challenge," said Nugent in his post-match press conference. "We've been able to experience different types of adversity and teams to play against. They (UNC) are in a different stage in their season compared to the others we've faced so far. There were moments where we adapted quite well and there were moments where we didn't and that's part of preseason. I said to the guys in the locker room afterwards that sometimes it's important to not concede, even when you're not playing great or the other team has control. It's not always going to be beautiful, especially in preseason, but trying to win some of those battles will set up nicely for the regular season."

Chattanooga's preseason action continues on Friday, February 28 when the club hosts UPSL side Tennessee Tempo in a closed-door match open exclusively to season ticket holders at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Box Score

Chattanooga FC - UNC Tar Heels

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Final score:

CFC: 1

UNC: 0

Scoring summary:

33': Tate Robertson - CFC

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar, Ethan Dudley, Tate Robertson, Nick Mendonca, Callum Watson, Alex McGrath (C), Jesus Ibarra, Ameziane Sid Mohand, Keegan Ancelin

Substitutes: Michael Barrueta, J.P. Philpot, Logan Brown, Steeve Louis Jean, Robert Screen, Darwin Ortiz, Daniel Mangarov, Minjae Kwak, Markus Naglestad

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

UNC starters: Andrew Cordes, Nacko Abeal Pou, Bertil Hansen, Maclovia Swett, Immanuel Mathe, Milton Jones, Parker O'Ferral, Andrew Czech, Javier Hernandez, Riley Berge, Callum Frogson

Substitutes: Alan Rutkowski, Dylan Kropp, Dan Klink, John McDowell, Lucas Ross, Alejandro Saborio Perez, Luis Vera, Kevin Gorbell, Gabe Velasco, Michael Melilli, Drew Waller, Martin Mai, David Molina, Scott Cheevers, Ali Al-Qaq

Head Coach: Carlos Somoano

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.