Chattanooga Faces Shocking Beatdown in Wisconsin

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







MADISON, W.I. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves have suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of Forward Madison, with a final score of 5-2.

It was chaos over at Breese Stevens Field. The 'Mingoes with their unbeaten home streak, and the Wolves with their history of ending those streaks. Their work in Portland and Charlotte spoke for itself, and the tone was set early for what would be a stunning match between the two powerhouses.

Seven minutes into the match, Forward Madison struck. Chattanooga turned over the ball midfield, allowing for a couple of passes that allowed Ryan Carmichael to take a clean shot past Jason Smith.

Scarcely afterwards, in the 14th, defender Tobi Adewole equalized for the Wolves off a corner from Wessels. Chattanooga gained the surprising advantage in the 32nd, when Omar Hernandez made a left-footed cross to Matt Bentley, who headed the ball in.

Answering the challenge, Madison took another point just two minutes later with a strike from their Kerfalla Toure. Soon after, in the 43rd, they would again take the lead by skill of Carmichael. Flying into halftime, the score stood at an incredulous 3-2.

The stage seemed set at the exit of halftime for another high-scoring back-and-forth between the teams. And though Chattanooga strove for more goals, their defense was found lacking. Madison found multiple breakthroughs, leading to chaotic scenes in the box. While most were defended against, one tense scuffle sent a lob shot into the top-right corner of the net. Worsening conditions, the Wisconsin crew earned a penalty kick on account of a foul committed by Jordan Ayimbila, taken and scored on by Carmichael.

Chattanooga tightened up defense for the rest of the match, pulling in some substitutions to prevent any further damage. In went Josh Ramos, Ropapa Mensah, and new academy signing Beto Apolinar. Together, Forward Madison was fended off until the final whistle.

It was a disappointing night, but Chattanooga retains its standing in its playoff slot-as well as the biggest scoreline of the year. The Wolves now look to Saturday's match against Spokane Velocity, where a battle will be waged to climb ever higher in the rankings.

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United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2026

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