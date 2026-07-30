Greenville Rallies to Earn a 3-2 Comeback Victory over Athletic Club Boise at GE Vernova Park

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - On Wednesday night, Greenville Triumph SC welcomed Athletic Club Boise to GE Vernova Park for a home fixture presented by AIRSYS. A night dedicated to the engineers, manufacturers, and innovators powering the Upstate.

The match began at a fast pace, with both Greenville Triumph SC and Athletic Club Boise finding the net in a thrilling first 15 minutes.

Boise struck first in the fifth minute to take an early 1-0 lead before Greenville responded with increasing pressure in the attacking third. The Triumph earned a corner kick in the 13th minute, setting the stage for a moment of brilliance just a minute later.

In the 14th minute, Lucas Meek produced a wild bicycle kick inside the penalty area to level the match at 1-1, sending the home crowd into celebration. The acrobatic finish marked one of Greenville's most memorable goals of the season.

Although Boise responded with another goal just a minute later, head coach Dave Dixon said, "Everyone always says goals change games. If we get one that quick... it was great to give some of that momentum back and belief. We've been working hard on set pieces to be dangerous." The confidence carried through the remainder of the match as Greenville rallied for the comeback victory.

Greenville continued to push forward and found another breakthrough in the 25th minute. Connor Evans capitalized on another attacking opportunity, firing home the equalizer to make it 2-2 and a thrilling opening 25 minutes at GE Vernova Park.

After an action-packed first 45 minutes featuring four goals, Greenville and Boise headed into the locker room tied 2-2, with everything still to play for in the second half.

Greenville carried its momentum into the second half and was rewarded in the 61st minute when Azaad Liadi found the back of the net to complete the comeback, giving the Triumph a 3-2 advantage and its first lead of the match as GE Vernova Park erupted in celebration.

After the match, Liadi shifted the focus to his teammates, saying, "It's obviously cool to be the one to score the goal, but credit to the guys for putting in the shift. I think this is what we've been working on all year, and it came into force tonight, so just grateful."

Greenville continued to control the match after taking the lead. Boise was shown its second yellow card in the 64th minute before the Triumph earned a corner kick four minutes later as it searched for another goal.

In stoppage time, Rodrigo Robles nearly put the match away with a late chance that drifted just wide of the goal.

The final whistle soon followed, sealing Greenville's comeback victory. The Triumph returns to GE Vernova Park on Saturday, August 1st, to host Portland Hearts of Pine, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2026

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