Eight Straight: Forward Madison FC Earns 5-2 Victory over Chattanooga

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. -- Forward Madison FC extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches with a commanding 5-2 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field.

The Mingos broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with a Kevin Carmichael-to-Ryan Carmichael connection, giving the hosts an early lead. Chattanooga responded quickly, equalizing in the 13th minute before claiming a 2-1 lead in the 31st. Despite the setback, Forward Madison's back line held firm throughout the first half. Kerfalla Toure delivered multiple clutch clearances and a perfectly timed sliding tackle, while Kevin Carmichael and Jaylen Shannon each denied dangerous Red Wolves opportunities to keep the match within reach.

Just four minutes later, a spell of possession in Chattanooga's box fell to Toure's control, who placed the ball in the back of the net and put the Mingos back on the board. Forward Madison continued its offensive success, showing no sign of slowing down. Ryan Carmichael completed his brace by finishing off another dangerous attack in the 44th minute. Goalkeeper JT Harms preserved the 3-2 advantage heading into the break with a crucial save during first-half stoppage time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 61st minute of play. Ryan Carmichael stepped up and confidently curled his penalty into the top-left corner, earning his first hat trick for the Flamingos and extending the lead to 4-2. Just three minutes later, the Mingos put the match out of reach. After a relentless sequence of attacking chances that saw Hakim Karamoko and Ryan Carmichael threaten a goal, Roman Torres finally buried the rebound to cap off the flurry and give Forward Madison a three-goal cushion. Forward Madison sealed a 5-2 victory, securing another three points in front of its home crowd.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD (7') -- #9 R. Carmichael

1-1 CHA (13') -- #2 Adewole

1-2 CHA (32') -- #10 Bentley

2-2 MAD (35') -- #33 Toure

3-2 MAD (44') -- #9 R. Carmichael

4-2 MAD (62') -- #9 R. Carmichael

5-2 MAD (65') -- #12 Torres

Disciplinary Summary

(56') CHA #6 Wessels -- Yellow Card

(72') CHA #11 Ramos -- Yellow Card

(90' +1) CHA #30 Lombardi -- Yellow Card

(90' +1) MAD #1 Harms -- Yellow Card

(90' +3) MAD #8 Segbers -- Yellow Card

Next Match

Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, August 1, to host Westchester SC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT as the Mingos search for another three points at home. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets or season tickets, or by shopping at the team's Merch Store!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #5 Shannon, #6 Kanyane, #7 Bolma (62' #3 Edwards), #9 R. Carmichael (85' #11 N'goubou), #12 Torres (78' #8 Segbers), #14 Annor Gyamfi (62' #21 Karamoko), #16 Castro (62' #4 McCamy), #20 K. Carmichael, #24 Forbes (22' #23 Munjoma), #33 Toure

SUBS: #4 McCamy, #19 Manske, #21 Karamoko, #28 Hildal, #99 Flores

CHA: #1 Smith, #2 Adewole, #6 Wessels (78' #24 Apolinar), #7 O. Hernandez (78' #20 Mensah), #9 Mercer (63' #14 P. Hernandez), #10 Bentley (85' #4 Vaughan), #22 Kinzner, #23 Lelin, #30 Lombardi, #33 Ayimbila (69' #11 Ramos), #35 Kelly (69' #17 Gomez)

SUBS: #12 Jerez







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