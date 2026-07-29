Shavon John-Brown Headlines League One Team of the Week: Head Coach Leigh Veidman, Three Others Also Earn Honors

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Recognition was in order after two victories in week 21 lifted Velocity FC to fourth in League One standings, with Shavon John-Brown, Luis Gil, Simon Fitch, Sean Lewis, and Head Coach Leigh Veidman all earning Team of the Week selections.

John-Brown was named the Player of the Week for his brace and assist against Fort Wayne last Saturday. Shavon contributed to all three of Velocity FC's goals, lifting his side to a 3-1 win. John-Brown leads the team in goals this season with five and has gotten 10 of his 12 shot attempts on target, establishing himself as one of Spokane's best offensive players.

Gil scored a goal in both of Velocity FC's matches last week, leading to Team of the Week honors. Spokane's captain leads the team in shot attempts this year with 22 and is second in goals with four. On the other hand, defender Simon Fitch earned the nod for assisting on a goal against Charlotte last Wednesday, while goalkeeper Sean Lewis's clean sheet against the Independence and 10 saves across two matches secured his spot.

Coach Veidman's leadership has vaulted his side near the top of the table, with Spokane sitting just three points behind Union Omaha for first place. After last Saturday's match, Leigh reflected on the success his side had in week 21.

"What you've seen this week is a lot of hard work and a lot of togetherness on our fight," Veidman stated. "This is not easy, I am really happy for them and I am really proud of them."

Next up, the Lads will head down south for a League One tilt against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC this Saturday. The match is set to kick off at 4 p.m. PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. Velocity FC's next home match will be a Prinx Tires USL Cup quarterfinal against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on August 12th. This will be an electric match as the Lads aim to advance to the USL Cup semifinals. Get your tickets now and support the Lads as they continue their third season in League One!

FULL USL League One Team of the Week: Week 21

GK - Luca Marinelli (Westchester SC)

D - Javen Romero (Charlotte Independence), Jake Crull (Athletic Club Boise), Josh Ramos (Chattanooga Red Wolves SC)

M - Gabriel Cabral (Union Omaha), Luis Gil (Spokane Velocity FC), Kyle Evans (Westchester), Bubu Medina (Corpus Christi FC)

F - Diego Gutiérrez (Omaha), Shavon John-Brown (Spokane), Joshua Bolma (Forward Madison FC)

Coach - Leigh Veidman (Spokane)

Bench - Sean Lewis (SPK), Bobby Pierre (WES), Simon Fitch (SPK), Conor McGlynn (WES), Prince Saydee (CLT), Blake Bodily (ACB), Souaibou Marou (CLT)







United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2026

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