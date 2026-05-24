Chandler Rogers: Leaving It All on the Field!
Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
Chandler Rogers is leaving it all out on the field.
#ufl #highlight #football
Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Kings Stories
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Kings Knock off Defenders for Second Straight Week, Earn First Win in the 'Ville
- BAiO Named Louisville Kings Performance Intelligence Partner
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Rogers' Resilience Fuels Kings as Top Dogs Fall in DC