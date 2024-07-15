CFL Plays of the Week - Week 6, 2024
July 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Janarion Grant exploded AGAIN for a 102-yard return touchdown where the Toronto Argonauts snapped the Montreal Alouettes' win streak in week 6 of CFL action! How high did this play land in this week's top plays?
