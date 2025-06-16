CFL Plays of the Week - Week 2, 2025

June 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







AJ Ouellette powered his way 47 yards into the end zone, showing off his strength against the Tiger-Cats. Did this take the number one slot? Find out by watching the full video - presented by TimberMart.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.