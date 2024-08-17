Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video







Lexington SC tallies largest road victory in club history, extends unbeaten streak to four with 3-1 victory against Central Valley Fuego FC via goals from veteran forward Cameron Lancaster, all-time leading goal scorer Ates Diouf and former Fuego FC man Alexis Cerritos.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 17, 2024

Central Valley Fuego FC Battles Hard in 3-1 Loss to Lexington SC on Back 2 School Night - Central Valley Fuego FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.