Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington SC tallies largest road victory in club history, extends unbeaten streak to four with 3-1 victory against Central Valley Fuego FC via goals from veteran forward Cameron Lancaster, all-time leading goal scorer Ates Diouf and former Fuego FC man Alexis Cerritos.
- Central Valley Fuego FC Battles Hard in 3-1 Loss to Lexington SC on Back 2 School Night - Central Valley Fuego FC
